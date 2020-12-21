‘The Rush’: Mahomes’ theatrics highlight Chiefs’ win over the Saints and the Shocks win two straight

Local Sports

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Mahomes’ theatrics highlight Chiefs’ win over the Saints, and the Shocks win two straight.

Jeff, Shaquira, and Chris discuss that and more in today’s episode of “The Rush”.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

NBA Stats

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories