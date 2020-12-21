‘The Rush’: Mahomes’ theatrics highlight Chiefs’ win over the Saints and the Shocks win two straight

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) - Freshman Nijel Pack scored a season-high 16 points, with four 3-pointers, and Kansas State rolled to a 70-46 win over Jacksonville. DaJuan Gordon had his second career double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds for the Wildcats and Mike McGuirl added 12 points and seven assists.

Pack also had six rebounds and five assists as K-State had 23 helpers on 27 baskets. Bryce Workman topped the Dolphins with 10 points.