The ‘Rush’ | November 4 2019

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On “The Rush” on Monday afternoon, we were talking about the Kansas City Chiefs win over the Minnesota Vikings.

The Chiefs beat the Vikings 26-23, but Chiefs’ fans had to bear the loud Skol chant from Vikings fans at the stadium.

The team was able to make the win with Mahomes out for another week or play next week against the Tennessee Titans.

Tune in on Friday to hear more about your favorite local sports teams.

You can catch “The Rush” on Monday and Friday at 3 p.m. on our livestream page at KSN.com and KSN’s Facebook Page.

LATEST STORIES: