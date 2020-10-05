‘The Rush’ previews Chiefs and Patriots matchup

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Monday’s edition of “The Rush”, the KSN team previewed tonight’s matchup between the Chiefs and the Patriots.

The NFL postponed the game at Kansas City to Monday night due to positive COVID-19 tests.

Patriots starting quarterback Cam Newton and Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu both tested positive for COVID-19. Newton wrote Sunday on Instagram that he’ll use his time off from football to “get healthy and self reflect on the other amazing things that I should be grateful for.”

The Patriots will also be without running back Sony Michel because of a quad injury. Michel was limited last week in practice after rushing for 117 yards against the Raiders, a performance that included the two longest runs of his career. He was listed as questionable on the final injury report, then downgraded to out Monday.

