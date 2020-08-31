‘The Rush’ previews the Super Bowl champions upcoming season including roster and fan changes

On “The Rush”, KSN’s Jeff Herndon, Chris Arnold, and Shaquira Martin previewed the Super Bowl champions upcoming season including roster and fan changes.
You can watch the full show on Facebook and our website Monday’s at 3 p.m.
LATEST STORIES:
- Additional ballot boxes being distributed to Kansas counties
- Fifth arrest made in Greenwood County homicide
- Governor Kelly discusses COVID-19 updates in Monday’s press briefing
- KU Athletics will not have fans in attendance to begin fall season
- Wichita man sentenced for meth trafficking