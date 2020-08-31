‘The Rush’ previews the Super Bowl champions upcoming season including roster and fan changes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two years before Clark Hunt was born, the Kansas City Chiefs made history by taking Grambling State defensive tackle Buck Buchanan in the American Football League draft, making him the first Black player from any college — much less a historically Black one — to be the first player selected first overall.

It was a testament to the progressive nature of Hunt's father, Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt, the trailblazing son of a Texas oil tycoon who helped form the American Football League when the National Football League refused to grant him an expansion team.