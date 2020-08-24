‘The Rush’ returns with student protests over a canceled fall season

“The Rush” returns. The KSN sports team talked about student protests over a canceled fall season due to coronavirus and whether those students can transfer to other schools.

Plus, the team analyzed the upcoming NFL season and talked about the NBA, MLB and NHL seasons so far during the pandemic.

Click above to watch the full show.

