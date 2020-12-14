‘The Rush’ sports talk: Kansas City clinches AFC West

KANSAS CITY, MO – The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have re-signed free agent pitcher Greg Holland. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Holland, 35, went 3-0 with six saves and a 1.91 ERA (6 ER in 28.1 IP) in 28 appearances with the Royals in 2020. The right hander ranked fifth among Major League relievers (min. 25.0 IP) in ERA, eighth in WHIP (0.95) and eighth in opponents’ average (.200). Of his 28 appearances, 23 were scoreless, which tied for third most in the Majors behind teammate Scott Barlow (25) and the Angels’ Mike Mayers (24). Holland finished the season with a 13.1-inning scoreless streak, which spanned his final 13 appearances from Aug. 26 through season’s end.