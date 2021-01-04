‘The Rush’ sports talk: NFL playoff picture preview, plus the Shockers continue to win on the road

A look at the NFL playoff picture as the Chiefs wrap up their regular season, plus the Shockers continue to win on the road, and the NCAA to play all 67 March Madness games in Indiana.
LATEST STORIES:
