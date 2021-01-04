‘The Rush’ sports talk: NFL playoff picture preview, plus the Shockers continue to win on the road

WICHITA, Kan. (WSU Athletics) - Following a pair of double-doubles last week, Wichita State junior guard Seraphine Bastin has been named to the American Athletic Conference Weekly Honor Roll.

The Dinant, Belgium, native averaged 13.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 2.0 steals in Wichita State's games at Houston and vs. Cincinnati. Bastin was also perfect at the line, going 14-for-14 and shooting 6-for-13 from the field.

Bastin opened with a game-high 18 points and 11 rebounds at Houston, while converting on all 12 free throw attempts. Her perfect night at the line (12-for-12) tied a school record for most free throws made without a miss. She finished the week just missing a triple-double vs. Cincinnati. Bastin stuffed the stat sheet with eight points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists and four steals. She is the first Shocker to dish out double-digit assists since Marisah Henderson had 13 at Missouri State on Jan. 23, 2010.

This is the fourth Honor Roll selection for Bastin in her career and first of the season. Asia Strong is the only other Shocker to be named to the Honor Roll this season.

Co-Players of the WeekBethy Mununga, Jr., F, USFIImar'I Thomas, Sr., F, Cincinnati

Freshman of the WeekJerKaila Jordan, Fr., G, Tulane

Honor RollCourtajia Sanders, Sr., G/F, UCFLashonda Monk, Sr., G, ECUEryka Sidney, Sr., G, HoustonDynah Jones, Jr., G, TulaneSeraphine Bastin, Jr., G, Wichita State