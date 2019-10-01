‘The Rush’ | September 30, 2019

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – This week on ‘The Rush’ we dive into Kansas City’s win against the Detroit Lions. Did defense step up to you?
We give you our assessments of the game on who shined and who stayed quiet.
Check back on Friday at 3 p.m. for another episode of ‘The Rush’ on KSN.com and the KSN Facebook page.
LATEST STORIES:
- Former President Jimmy Carter celebrates 95th birthday
- One dead in crash on I-135 and K-254
- On Ronelle’s Radar: Unsettled stretch brings heavy rain
- Naftzger Park redesign & Spaghetti Works District to add to downtown quality of life
- Laredo ports of entry surpassed LA briefly as No. 1 for incoming commercial goods