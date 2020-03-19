The Sunflower Collegiate League looks to be an outlet for athletes

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – In what is supposed to be one of the busiest times for the year for college baseball teams in Kansas and all over the country, the coronavirus has silenced much of the sports world. The Sunflower Collegiate League will continue as planned according to SCL Commissioner Casey Walkup.

The hope is that the COVID-19 pandemic will not interfere with the baseball season for the league that begins in June.

Summer baseball is three months away and Walkup hopes to give players a chance to show off their talents.

“Our hope is that we can provide an avenue for these student-athletes to come in and play this summer, get some innings, get some at bats under their belt,” says Walkup. “We’re looking forward to the summer right now we’re planning to play as scheduled so to speak.”

