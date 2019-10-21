‘The Wichita Kid’ finds new role and success in the Mile High City

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — It has been quite the NFL journey for ‘The Wichita Kid’.

Former Wichita South Titan Davontae Harris was drafted in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals. This came after a stellar college career at Illinois State.

Harris explains it was a learning process once he got to the Bengals.

“I went into Cincinnati as a boy trying to figure it out, went in and had more questions than answers,” said Harris.

A knee injury would keep Harris sidelined for 10 weeks during his rookie season. In all he would play in three games and record one tackle.

Coming into the 2019 season, he looked to prove himself.

“I was able to perform, put some stuff on film and really give them a glimpse of who I was as a player,” said Harris.

However, the Bengals would cut Harris at the end of the preseason.

“If I’m being 100 percent honest, I wasn’t discouraged in any shape or form, for me I always figured out over the years that God always finds a way for me,” said Harris.

Harris says he got word he was cut at 1 p.m. that Sunday. By 6 p.m., he says he was on a flight to Denver to meet with the Broncos. He would sign with the team shortly after.

On the field this season, Harris has found any and every way to contribute to his new team.

“By game four, I was the game captain for Special Teams when we played against the Chargers,” said Harris. “My goal initially was when I first got there was, hey, I want to be a Pro Bowler on Special Teams.”

It was in that Chargers game that Harris found out at halftime that he would be starting in the second half in the defensive backfield. He hasn’t looked back after getting the starting nod.

“I started again the following week against the Titans, had a pretty good game against the Titans as well, then I started versus the Chiefs, so, now I’m three games in and trying to make a way for myself,” said Harris.

A bigger profile in the NFL brings more spotlight to Harris true passion, which is giving back to his community through his Wichita Kid Foundation.

“I love it, now I have people tweeting at me calling me The Wichita Kid, and attaching the Wichita Kid to them,” said Harris. “I really want like The Wichita Kid, like the brand and the name and my foundation to be something way bigger than me and for people to understand what that means and to value the idea of being a Wichita Kid.”

Harris and the Broncos will travel to Indianapolis to play the Colts on Sunday, October 27th.