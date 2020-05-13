The ‘Wichita Kid’ maneuvers through NFL offseason during COVID-19 pandemic

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Davontae Harris, affectionately known as the ‘Wichita Kid’ carved out a nice role in Denver last season.

In his second year in the NFL, Harris played in all 16 games, including six starts. In all, the cornerback registered 35 tackles for a Broncos squad that finished 7-9 in the AFC West Division.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the offseason has been much different.

Normally at this time, NFL Organized Team Activities (OTA) would be ramping up and players would be on the field at their teams practice facilities.

With those facilities closed down, Harris has had to workout and train on his own. It’s something he says he’s been doing down in Dallas, Texas.

“We talk to our coaches and kind of just do everything virtually now and really just trying to find the most efficient way to operate without putting ourselves in harms way,” said Harris.

As for the 2020 NFL season, it is slated to start on September 10th.

If and when that happens, there could potentially be very few or no fans allowed inside NFL stadiums.

“I think that is 50-percent of football, I think fans are a huge portion of how football and sports are in general, but honestly, I think at that point the team is going to have to come together and we are going to have to get our intensity and have to get our fight,” said Harris.

Harris and his Broncos are set to open the season as part of a Monday Night Football doubleheader against Tennessee on September 14th.