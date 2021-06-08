Thunder drop game one of playoff series against Fort Wayne

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Playoff hockey returned to Wichita Tuesday night, as the Thunder dropped game one of a best of five series to Fort Wayne in the final seconds of the third period.

The Thunder scored first in the second period with a goal from Gordie Green at the 9:05 mark.

Fort Wayne tied the game at 1-1 after a goal from Anthony Nellis late in the second period.

Wichita played with a lead again in the third, after Ryan White put the Thunder up 2-1 with a goal at the 7:15 point.

That goal was followed by a Fort Wayne score, Randy Gazzola tied the game at 2-2 just three minutes later.

Late in the third period, Nellis netted the game-winner for Fort Wayne with 25 seconds remaining in the game.

Fort Wayne won game one, 3-2 and has a (1-0) series lead.

Game two of this series is set for 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday at the Wichita Ice Center.

