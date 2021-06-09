Thunder even series at 1-1 with 5-2 win over Fort Wayne Wednesday night

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Thunder evened their ECHL playoff series at 1-1 with Fort Wayne after a 5-2 win Wednesday night at the Wichita Ice Center.

The Thunder scored first, and never trailed the rest of the game. Anthony Beauregard put Wichita on the board at the 9:19 mark of the first period.

The Thunder scored three power play goals in the game, two in the second period and another in the third.

Games three, four and five (if necessary) will be played in Fort Wayne on Friday, Saturday and Monday.