WICHITA, Kan . ( KSNW) — The Wichita Thunder is 25 games into their season, and veteran forward Peter Bates has glided to the top of the ECHL in scoring.

Bates currently leads the league with 15 goals. But his focus isn’t on the records.

“I just wanted to help the team win. I don’t know, we had some people get called up and some people get hurt so it’s kind of been my chance to play and thankfully I’ve been alright so far,” said Bates.

Thunder head coach Bruce Ramsay says Bates has been more than just alright during his time in Wichita.

“Peter bates has been outstanding for us this season we got him in a trade last year,” said Ramsay, ” [Bates] finished the year really strong and this year he’s picked up right where he left off.”

The Illinois native said he’s been skating his whole life. In 2018, he took his talent to St. Norber College to play for the Green Knights. When he graduated from the Division III school, playing professionally seemed like a long shot.

” A possibility, yeah, but I don’t know how realistic I thought it was. I mean it’s hard to find a spot in this league, especially for someone like me that came from a smaller college. So, I’m really thankful,” he explained.

“It’s tough for a lot of division three players to make it to this level and have good careers,” added Ramsay, “Most of the players we get come from Division I or Major Junior. He was one of the best players in Division III hockey in his senior season and obviously he’s carried that over to his pro.”

Bates has now etched his path as a team leader. He’s filled in as a captain and leads well with his actions.

“I think it probably starts with our coaches being nice people and good people and it gives you a good example to lead. I mean, I’m definitely not scoring on my own. There’s a lot of people that help and stuff and we have a lot of good players,” said Bates.

His main goal is to chip away at a championship.

“Just try to win games and make the playoffs so we have a chance to go far,” he said.

“The sky is the limit for him and who knows where he’ll end up but we’re just excited to have him here on our team,” explained Ramsay.