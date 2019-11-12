Thunder knocks off KC on Veterans Day

TULSA, Okla. (WSU Athletics) – Behind 13 three-pointers Oral Roberts shot its way past Wichita State, 79-66, Monday night in the Mabee Center.

Wichita State (0-2) finished the game shooting 42.6 percent, a better mark than ORU’s 41.7 percent and hit 7-of-21 three-pointers, but it wasn’t enough to keep up with the Oral Roberts offensive attack.

DJ McCarty posted her first career double-figure game with 17 points to go with four rebounds. The freshman was 7-of-13 from the field and 3-of-5 from downtown. Carla Bremaud also knocked down three triples to finish with 15 points. Jaida Hampton scored all 11 of her points in the final quarter.

ORU (3-0) drained 13 three-pointers and missed only one free throw out of 17 tries. The Golden Eagles efficient offense was spearheaded by 18 assists on their 25 made field goals.

Rylie Torrey led all players with 22 points, while Sarah Garvie and Macy Gore scored 17 and 16 points, respectively.

Five different Shockers recorded a basket in the first six minutes, capped by a Brewer steal and score to give Wichita State its first lead, 13-11, but ORU would immediately respond with five straight points to go up 16-13.

After 10 minutes of play, the Golden Eagles held a slight 20-18 lead behind 4-of-6 shooting from three. McCarty provided a spark off the bench with a team-high seven points in the quarter.

Bremaud’s second three-pointer of the game briefly gave the Shockers a 21-20 lead, but ORU would go on an 11-0 run over the next six-plus minutes to take a 31-21 lead with 3:40 remaining in the half.

The Golden Eagles would hold a double-digit lead the remainder of the half and go into the locker room with a 37-25 lead. McCarty (9) and Bremaud (8) combined to score 17 of Wichita State’s 25 points in the half. No other Shocker had more than two.

WSU made only 3-of-15 attempts in the second 10 minutes and shot 31.4 percent overall. On the other side, ORU hit seven three-pointers and converted on 41.9 percent of its field goal attempts.

Rylie Torrey led all scorers with 14 points and Sarah Garvie added 10.

McCarty opened the second half scoring with her second triple to put her in double-figures, but the Golden Eagles had the answer on the other end and would extend their lead to 16 with 6:30 left in the third quarter.

With 4:57 left in the quarter, WSU found itself trailing 53-34, forcing Keitha Adams to take a timeout.

Four points from Trajata Colbert and another three-pointer from McCarty pulled WSU within 14, and that would be the margin at the end of three quarters.

At the 4:00 minute mark of the fourth Wichita State started to build some momentum after a 7-0 run from Ashlei Kirven and Jaida Hampton cut the deficit to single digits, 70-61.

ORU snapped the run with another three-pointer and would maintain a double-digit lead over the final 2:30.

Up Next

Wichita State returns home to Charles Koch Arena for a Sunday matinee against Southern University on Nov. 17 at 2 p.m.