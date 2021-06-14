Thunder’s season ends in OT thriller at Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (KSNW) – The Wichita Thunder had their season end in a 4-3 overtime loss to Fort Wayne Monday night in the opening round of the ECHL playoffs.

The season came down to a must-win, Game 5 of the series. Fort Wayne won the series 3-2.

The Komets scored first, but the Thunder tied the game at 1-1 after a goal by Bobby McMann at 11:06 of the first period.

Wichita played catch up the entire game, Matteo Gennaro tied the score at 2-2 in the second period, and Jay Dickman tied it at 3-3 for Wichita in the third period.

In overtime it only took one minute and 25 seconds for the Komets to end the game and the series. Matthew Boudens scored the game winner.

Fort Wayne advances to play Allen in the second round of the ECHL playoffs.