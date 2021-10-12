Tickets for NCAA Division I Women’s March Madness games in Wichita on sale Oct. 19

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – March Madness is returning to Wichita in 2022 and ticket details for the regional rounds of the 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship have been released.  Intrust Bank Arena will host March 25-28, 2022.

A series of exclusive presales will take place beginning today and run through Oct. 18. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 9 a.m. CT. All session tickets are priced at $45 for adults and $30 for youth and seniors. Single session tickets are priced at $25 for adults and $15 for youth and seniors. Groups of 10 or more are also eligible for a discount.
 
Tickets can be purchased online at NCAA.com/WBBtickets, by phone at 855-755-SEAT or in person at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at Intrust Bank Arena. All tickets issued for this event will be mobile tickets. For additional event information and group sales pricing, fans can visit intrustbankarena.com/marchmadness.

