Tim Anderson Named 2020 NBC Graduate of the Year

WICHITA, Kan. (Press Release) – Tim Anderson is known for bringing drama and flair to the baseball field. With his epic bat flips and his big personality, he is one of Major League Baseball’s top players to watch. Not only is he showing kids how to have fun out on the diamond, but he is hitting the ball hard while he is at it. The more he plays, he just keeps getting better, earning Tim Anderson the designation as the 2020 NBC World Series Graduate of the Year

The Dodge City A’s is where Anderson called home for the 2012 NBC World Series. He helped lead the A’s to a seventh-place finish starting in all 5 games of the tournament and batting .100 with a .917 fielding percentage. During his time with the A’s, Anderson was coached by Dodge City’s own Phil Stephenson who said, “The Dodge City A’S would like to congratulate Tim on this honor of NBC Graduate of the Year. Tim came to Dodge in the summer of 2012 with a ton of raw talent that needed refining, and with a great work ethic he was able to refine those talents into a complete ballplayer. Tim is an outstanding individual who still stays in contact with people in Dodge City and has become one of the best Shortstops in the American League. Again, congratulations to Tim Anderson, 2020 NBC Graduate of the Year”

Anderson continued his baseball career at East Central Community College in Decatur, Mississippi. A switch was flipped his sophomore year when Anderson went on to be named a First Team National Junior College Athletic Association Division II All-American. He led all junior college players with a .495 batting average for the 2013 season.

Anderson went from only having one scholarship offer out of high school to being selected by the Chicago White Sox in the 1st round of the 2013 MLB draft with the 17thoverall pick. He would then go on to make his major league debut in 2016 with 410 at bats, 9 home runs and a .283 batting average. Most recently, Anderson was awarded the Silver Bat Award (Bud Hillerich Batting Champion Award) for the 2019 season. The Silver Bat Award is given annually to the major league baseball players who lead each league in batting average at the completion of the regular season. Anderson led the American League with a .335 average in 2019 with 18 home runs and 56 RBI’s.

“To the National Baseball Congress Foundation— thank you. It’s a huge honor to be named the 2020 Graduate of the Year. I hope this award inspires kids all over the world to be different, to play hard, to chase their dreams, and to embrace who they are. My time with the Dodge City A’s was the experience of a lifetime, and I’m forever grateful for the love you guys showed me. 🖤” -Tim Anderson

The 86th Annual NBC World Series Powered By Evergy is scheduled for August 3-10, 2020. Games will be played at Wichita State’s Eck Stadium and Hutchinson’s Hobart-Detter Field.