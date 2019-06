Ricky Torres has found a new home.

A month after announcing he was entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, Torres announced on his Twitter Saturday that he will be playing for the Illinois State Redbirds next season.

In his one season at Wichita State, Torres started 10 games for the Shockers.

He averaged 2.3 points a game, 1.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Before coming to WSU, Torres played at the Junior College level at Missouri State University-West Plains.