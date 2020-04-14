Transfer portal causing college basketball coaches headaches

FILE – In this Feb. 8, 2020, file photo, Kansas guard Isaiah Moss (4) scores on a 3-point shot as TCU forward Diante Smith (10) looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fort Worth, Texas. In the eyes of many coaches, the NCAA transfer portal has made transferring too easy, giving players an easy out for any reason: amount of playing time, location, level of competition, even something as silly as school colors.“There’s a lot of juggling that has to take place because of the transfer portal,” said Kansas coach Bill Self, who lost elite guard Isaac McBride to Vanderbilt but enjoyed the benefit of getting sharp-shooter Isaiah Moss from Iowa this past season. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins, File)

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The NCAA transfer portal was implemented two years ago as a tool to streamline how athletes change schools.

It was intended to ease the burden on administrators, increase transparency and empower athletes.

Many college basketball coaches say it has made transferring too easy, giving players an out for any reason.

Wichita State has seven players in the transfer portal. It means the Shockers have to build a team each season as opposed to building the program.

