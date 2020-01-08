Tuesday KSHSAA basketball scores

BOYS
Abilene 62, Chapman 44
Andover 71, Goddard-Eisenhower 61
BV Randolph 60, Clifton-Clyde 52
Beloit 47, Phillipsburg 29
Bennington 66, Ell-Saline 38
Berean Academy 56, Inman 27
Buhler 60, Circle 43
Burlingame 37, Marais des Cygnes Valley 20
Cherryvale 51, Erie 50
Ellinwood 47, Central Plains 31
Eureka 44, Burlington 43
Frankfort 54, Doniphan West 21
Garden Plain 44, Kingman 42
Goessel 40, Wakefield 19
Highland Park 57, Topeka Hayden 52
Jayhawk Linn 57, Cass-Midway, Mo. 50
Labette County 46, Girard 40
Lansing 59, Leavenworth 43
Larned 52, Nickerson 35
Lawrence Free State 51, SM South 42
Macksville 59, Cunningham 33
Maranatha Academy 66, KC Christian 51
Moundridge 64, Marion 33
Norton 53, Cambridge, Neb. 42
Olathe East 75, SM North 66
Olathe West 73, Lawrence 65
Osawatomie 31, Santa Fe Trail 30
Parsons 41, Independence 32
Royal Valley 57, Jefferson West 47
Salina South 64, Maize South 56
Shawnee Heights 64, Bonner Springs 59
Topeka 76, Emporia 69
Topeka West 75, Topeka Seaman 39
Wellington 53, Winfield 45
Wichita Bishop Carroll 68, Wichita Northwest 33
Wichita Southeast 78, Wichita North 46
Wichita Trinity 61, Douglass 28
GIRLS
Andale 48, Augusta 15
Axtell 28, Onaga 27
Baxter Springs 48, Galena 47
Belle Plaine 52, Medicine Lodge 50
Bennington 39, Ell-Saline 19
Berean Academy 44, Inman 39
Blue Springs, Mo. 64, BV North 61
Burlingame 55, Marais des Cygnes Valley 5
Canton-Galva 32, Centre 30
Central Plains 99, Ellinwood 24
Centralia 52, Wetmore 45
Chanute 69, Coffeyville 49
Chapman 55, Abilene 36
Cheney 58, Wichita Independent 44
Cherryvale 55, Erie 42
Chetopa 34, Pleasanton 31
Cimarron 49, Holcomb 39
Circle 49, Buhler 39
Clay Center 57, Concordia 29
Clifton-Clyde 61, BV Randolph 42
Colby 52, Hoxie 26
Cunningham 55, Macksville 13
Dighton 49, Ness City 43
Ellis 52, Hays-TMP-Marian 46
Ellsworth 36, Russell 28
Emporia 61, Topeka 32
Eureka 42, Burlington 41
Flinthills 46, Bluestem 21
Garden Plain 53, Kingman 34
Goddard-Eisenhower 55, Andover 23
Halstead 51, Mulvane 18
Holton 53, Perry-Lecompton 53
Hutchinson Trinity 55, Douglass 32
Independence 52, Parsons 42
Independence Home School 40, Alta Vista Charter, Mo. 19
Jackson Heights 48, Pleasant Ridge 36
Jefferson West 50, Royal Valley 16
Kinsley 43, St. John 34
Labette County 60, Girard 35
Lansing 53, Leavenworth 32
Lyndon 40, Mission Valley 35
Maize South 52, Salina South 46
Moundridge 56, Marion 28
Nemaha Central 88, Riverside 23
Nickerson 59, Larned 22
Northeast-Arma 44, Crest 41
Norton 53, Cambridge, Neb. 42
Olathe East 51, SM North 26
Olathe West 47, Lawrence 31
Phillipsburg 46, Beloit 38
Pittsburg 48, Fort Scott 30
Pittsburg Colgan 35, Iola 21
Pratt 53, Hays 50
Riley County 41, Rock Creek 24
Rock Hills 34, Red Cloud, Neb. 13
Rural Vista 53, Solomon 22
Salina Sacred Heart 50, Southeast Saline 38
Satanta 50, Deerfield 3
Scott City 54, Goodland 48
Shawnee Heights 41, Bonner Springs 26
Silver Lake 28, Rossville 27
Smoky Valley 44, Hoisington 40
South Central 63, Minneola 38
Spring Hill 52, Metro Academy 23
Syracuse 43, Stanton County 38
Thunder Ridge 63, Osborne 39
Topeka Hayden 65, Highland Park 48
Trego 61, Wheatland-Grinnell 36
Valley Heights 54, Washington County 40
Wakefield 29, Goessel 21
Wamego 31, St. Mary’s 21
Washburn Rural 53, Manhattan 41
Wellington 55, Winfield 42
West Elk 48, Remington 12
Wichita Campus 54, Newton 48
Wichita Southeast 62, Wichita North 31
Wilson 41, Natoma 16