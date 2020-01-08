Tuesday KSHSAA basketball scores

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) - Kevin Samuel deftly tipped in RJ Nembhard's errant floater with 1.7 seconds remaining, allowing TCU to escape with an ugly 59-57 victory over Kansas State on Tuesday night.

The Wildcats trailed most of the second half before David Sloan's 3-pointer with 13 seconds left tied the game. Nembhard took the ball up the floor and drove left on Mike McGuirl, and his shot bounced softly off the rim and right to Samuel, who was positioned perfectly to tip in the rebound and give the Horned Frogs the lead.