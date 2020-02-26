Tuesday night high school scores

WICHITA, Kan. (Wichita State Athletics) – Cade Clemons hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift the Wichita State baseball team to a 2-1 victory over the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Lions on a snowy Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 25, at Eck Stadium, Home of Tyler Field. Wichita State (5-2) is scheduled to conclude its five-game homestand with a 3 p.m. showdown vs. Kansas State (3-4) Wednesday, Feb. 26. With the game tied, 1-1, Couper Cornblum led-off the bottom of the ninth with a bunt single to third base before Garrett Kocis worked a walk and pinch-hitter Jacob Katzfey loaded the bases with nobody out via a fielder's choice bunt, bringing Clemons to the plate. The freshman from Lee's Summit, Mo., belted the first pitch he saw into left field, allowing Cornblum to cross home plate, sealing the first walk-off win of 2020 for WSU. Cornblum went 3-for-4 at the plate, while redshirt freshman Cooper Elliot posted a triple in his first-career start for Wichita State, pacing the WSU offense. Reliever Foster Gifford (1-0) earned his first victory on the mound as a Shocker after throwing a scoreless ninth with a pair of strikeouts. The Lions (3-6) gained a 1-0 advantage in the top of the third on a RBI single off the bat of Jarficur Parker. Wichita State answered in the bottom of the fifth, though, tying the game after Elliot belted a one-out triple to right-center, prior to scoring on a single to left from Jack Sigrist. Parker and Kacey Higgins both went 2-for-4 in the batter's box, leading UAPB. Arkansas-Pine Bluff starter Joel Barker (0-1) suffered the loss after giving up two earned runs on seven hits with four strikeouts and three walks in eight innings.