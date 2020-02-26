1  of  4
Tuesday night high school scores

Local Sports

Girls Scores

Andale 41, Rose Hill 31

Andover Central 75, Andover 38

Bell Plaine 57, Medicine Lodge 56

Belle Plaine 59, Medicine Lodge 52

Beloit 56, Smith Center 54

Bishop Carroll 60, Wichita Heights 49

Buhler 50, El Dorado 41

Chaparral 33, Conway Springs 30

Chapman 44, Abilene 35

Cheney 52, Wichita Independent 39

Clearwater 41, Mulvane 35

Derby 57, Hutchinson 31

Eureka 31, West Elk 30

Goddard    Campus

Halstead 55, Larned 18

Hoisington 57, Lyons 43

Hugoton 55, Lakin 42

Liberal 47, Garden City 19

Maize 41, Salina South 28

Maize South 64, Goddard-Eisenhower 62

McPherson 62, Augusta 22

Salina Central 56, Newton 32

Sedgwick 42, Whitewater-Remington 29

Southeast of Saline 35, Republic County 33

Thomas More Prep-Marian 67, Plainville 55

Towanda-Circle 50, Winfield 37

Valley Center 43, Arkansas City 17

Wellington 67, Wichita Collegiate 60

Wichita Collegiate 65, Wellington 36

Wichita Southeast 70, Wichita South 34

Wichita Trinity 61, Kingman 27

Boys Scores

Abilene 59, Chapman 48

Andover 56, Andover Central 54

Augusta 43, McPherson 41

Bishop Carroll 56, Wichita Heights 44

Buhler 51, Winfield 40

Cheney 71, Wichita Independent 34

Clearwater 69, Mulvane 63

Derby 81, Hutchinson 59

Eureka 55, West Elk 36

Garden City 44, Liberal 40

Goddard-Eisenhower 76, Maize South 60

Hoisington 66, Lyons 47

Hugoton 64, Lakin 63

Larned 60, Halstead 34

Maize 73, Salina South 52

Rose Hill 54, Andale 52 – OT

Sacred Heart 53, Ellsworth 52

Salina Central 64, Newton 58

Sedgwick 40, Whitewater-Remington 27

Southeast of Saline 48, Republic County 37

Thomas More Prep-Marian 65, Plainville 47

Towanda-Circle 77, Winfield 39

Valley Center 54, Arkansas City 51

Wichita Southeast 71, Wichita South 68

Wichita Trinity 44, Kingman 24

Wichita West 45, Wichita Northwest 44

