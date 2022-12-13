WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Here are Tuesday night’s scores for basketball action around the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) and the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletica Association (MIAA).
MIAA women’s scores
Central Missouri 73, Missouri Southern 71
Northwest Missouri 61 at McKendree 38
MIAA men’s scores
Southern Illinois 88, Lincoln 51
Missouri Southern 82, Central Missouri 74
KCAC women’s scores
Bethany 80, Southwestern 34
Friends 53, Tabor 51 – OT
Ottawa 71, Oklahoma Wesleyan 65
Saint Mary 71, Avila 35
Sterling 76, Kansas Wesleyan 57
York 53, Bethel 52
KCAC men’s scores
Bethel 94, York 64
Friends 83, Tabor 72
Kansas Wesleyan 81, Sterling 54
Oklahoma Wesleyan 98, Ottawa 64
Saint Mary 87, Avila 70
Southwestern 84, Bethany 71