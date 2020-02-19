Tuesday night’s high school scores

Girls scores

Andover 32, Valley Center 32

Andover Central 73, Maize South 44

Belle Plaine 49, Chaparral 35

Beloit 57, Sacred Heart 55

Bennington 42, Berean Academy 36

Central Plains 97, Ness City 15

Chapman 38, Rock Creek 37

Cheney 60, Kingman 24

Clearwater 45, Rosehill 44

Colby 43, Goodland 29

Cunningham 37, Norwich 34 – OT

Derby 59, Salina Central 38

Dodge City 46, Garden City 20

Eureka 57, Erie 32

Flinthills 43, Oxford 34

Garden Plain 47, Wichita Independent 27

Goddard 47, Arkansas City 37

Golden Plains 53, Rawlins County 37

Great Bend 42, Thomas More Prep-Marian 38

Halstead 56, Pratt 23

Haven 49, Lyons 41

Hays 47, Abilene 44

Hesston 49, Larned 17

Hillsboro 48, Hoisington 37

Hugoton 66, Holcomb 43

Humboldt 42, Leon-Bluestem 31

Hutchinson Trinity 48, Sedgwick 36

Kapaun Mt. Carmel 59, Bishop Carroll 45

Kiowa County 54, Southwestern Heights 30

La Crosse 71, Stockton 31

Lakin 50, Elkhart 39

Liberal 62, Cimarron 31

Little River 51, Pawnee Heights 38

Logan 39, Hill City 21

Maize 54, Hutchinson 29

McPherson 62, Buhler 34

Newton 33, Haysville-Campus 28

Nickerson 52, Smoky Valley 35

Norton 37, Hoxie 24

Otis-Bison 64, Macksville 34

Pretty Prairie 36, Hutchinson Central Christian 31

Rural Vista 61, Hartford 20

Saint Francis 67, Cheylin 31

Salina South 33, Goddard Eisenhower 26

Scott City 63, Ulysses 37

South Barber 48, Fairfield 32

Southeast of Saline 55, Ellsworth 48

St. John 38, South Central 27

St. John’s/Tipton 50, Pike Valley 29

Sterling 48, Inman 32

Syracuse 43, Wallace County 30

Tescott 32, Natoma 17

Towanda Circle 53, Augusta 23

Tri-Plains 35, Deerfield 12

Wellington 61, Mulvane 37

Wichita Collegiate 50, Andale 21

Wichita Heights 68, Wichita Southeast 28

Wichita South 54, Wichita North 42

Winfield 50, El Dorado 38

Boys

Andover 56, Valley Center 51

Andover Central 82, Maize South 70

Arkansas City 69, Goddard 50

Augusta 69, Augusta 45

Beloit 60, Sacred Heart 49

Berean Academy 60, Bennington 39

Bishop Carroll 61, Kapaun Mt. Carmel 48

Central Plains 53, Ness City 40

Cheney 61, Kingman 43

Clearwater 56, Rose Hill 53

Colby 62, Goodland 36

Cunningham 46, Norwich 40

Deerfield 50, Tri-Plains 35

Erie 64, Eureka 53

Garden City 68. Dodge City 54

Garden Plain 63, Wichita Independent 48

Goddard Eisenhower 61, Salina South 46

Golden Plains 65, Rawlins County 53

Great Bend 80, Thomas More Prep 68

Halstead 53, Pratt 40

Hays 56, Abilene 46

Haysville Campus 83, Newton 56

Heston 46, Larned 45

Hill City 59, Logan 42

Hillsboro 64, Hosington 62 – OT

Holcomb 68, Hugoton 60

Hoxie 55, Norton 51

Humboldt 69, Leon-Bluestem 59

Hutchinson Central Christian 57, Pretty Prairie 43

Hutchinson Trinity 42, Sedgwick 31

Kiowa County 56, Southwestern Heights 55

La Crosse 46, Stockton 41

Liberal 54, Cimarron 40

Little River 78, Pawnee Heights 59

Macksville 76, Otis-Bison 53

Maize 64, Hutchinson 55

McPherson 54, Buhler 51

Natoma 56, Tescott 32

Nickerson 59, Smoky Valley 51

Phillipsburg 61, Concordia 46

Rural Vista 48, Hartford 40

Salina Central 61, Derby 56

Scott City 76, Ulysses 56

South Barber 48, Fairfield 40

Southeast of Saline 61, Ellsworth 52

Spearville 48, Minneola 40

St. John’s/Tipton 64, Pike Valley 40

Sterling 49, Sterling 47

Syracuse 69, Wallace County 18

Trego County 63, Ellis 54

Wellington 67, Mulvane 61

Wichita Collegiate 66, Andale 54

Wichita North 53, Wichita South 52

Wichita Southeast 70, Wichita Heights 53

Winfield 65, El Dorado 42

