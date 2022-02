WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The high school basketball regular season is winding down, as some teams continue to heat up Tuesday night.

On the boys side, Kapaun is No. 1 in Class 5A and won their 17th straight game after a 56-38 home win against Bishop Carroll.

In girls basketball, Salina Central is No. 1 in Class 5A and remains undefeated after a 54-44 road win against Valley Center. Chaliscia Samilton finished with 21 points for the Mustangs.