Tuesday’s prep hoop scores

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Here are Tuesday night’s prep hoop scores:

Girls’ scores

Andover Central 69, Arkansas City 18

Argonia 62, Burden Central 26

Berean Academy 49, Sedgwick 20

Bishop Carroll 51, Wichita Northwest 21

Bluestem 33, Neodesha 23

Buhler 53, El Dorado 22

Burrton 41, Cunningham 20

Chapman, 41, Beloit 30

Circle 40, Winfield 34

Clay Center 38, Southeast of Saline 32

Council Grove 49, Chase County 9

Derby 75, Campus 21

Dodge City 70, Guymon (OK) 40

Garden Plain 54, Cheney 40

Goodland 44, Colby 23

Haven 47, Larned 32

Hays 47, Great Bend 33

Herrington 46, Rural Vista 31

Hillsboro 32, Hoisington 17

Hodgeman County 46, Pawnee Heights 24

Holcomb 40, Lakin 35

Hutchinson 47, Maize South 35

Hutchinson Central Christian 46, Attica 36

Kapaun Mt. Carmel 60, Wichita West 22

Lakeside 55, Thunder Ridge 39

Liberal 57, Garden City 36

Maize 53, Andover 41

Marysville 53, Concordia 31

Medicine Lodge 61, Douglass 54

McPherson 47, Augusta 21

Ness City 51, Spearville 48

Newton 47, Salina South 43

Nickerson 55, Hesston 40

Oakley 39, Norton 36

Phillipsburg 59, Trego 34

Pratt 42, Lyons 28

Salina Central 71, Valley Center 40

Salina Sacred Heart 52, Republic County 23

Smoky Valley 51, Halstead 31

St. John 63, Ellinwood 32

Sterling 41, Central Plains 39

Syracuse 60, Moscow 40

Thomas More Prep-Marian 39, Hoxie 30

Wamego 69, Abilene 32

Wichita Heights 62, Wichita East 44

Wichita Southeast  54, Wichita North 14

Wilson 53, Chase 51

Boys’ scores

Andover Central 60, Arkansas City 36

Buhler 78, El Dorado 74

Cheney 71, Garden Plain 31

Cimarron 35, Ulysses 22

Clearwater 38, Mulvane 36

Colby 52, Goodland 45

Cunningham 63, Burrton 31

Council Grove 58, Chase County 39

Derby 67, Campus 64

Dodge City 58. Liberal 37

Ellinwood 51, St. John 36

Garden City 58, Liberal 37

Hays 58, Great Bend 31

Hesston 83, Nickerson 27

Hillsboro 58, Hoisington 28

Holcomb 66, Lakin 61

Kapaun Mt. Carmel 53, Wichita West 17

Lakeside 65. Thunder Ridge 32

Maize 44, Andover 40

Maize South 64, Hutchinson 63 – OT

Marysville 46, Concordia 40

McPherson 71, Augusta 56

Norton 55, Oakley 28

Pratt 64, Lyons 31

Salina South 69, Newton 47

Sedgwick 31, Berean Academy 23

Smoky Valley 66, Halstead 38

Southeast of Saline 77, Clay Center 46

Southwestern Heights 67, Meade 48

Sterling 63. Central Plains 40

Thomas More Prep-Marian 60, Hoxie 42

Trego 51, Phillipsburg 23

Valley Center 74, Salina Central 54

Wichita Heights 52, Wichita East 23

Wichita Northwest 68, Bishop Carroll 59

