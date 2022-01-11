Tuesday’s prep hoop scores

TOPEKA (KSNT) - The Republican Party of Kansas gave their response to Governor Laura Kelly's State of the State speech soon after it concluded Tuesday evening.

Republicans' response to the governor's speech was read by Speaker of the House, Ron Ryckman. Ryckman started the response by saying the Kansas GOP had been focused on some of the same goals as the governor over the past year. He stated that while Republicans and the governor may disagree on how to achieve certain goals, they can disagree "in the spirit of cooperation and civility."