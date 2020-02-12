Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS BASKETBALL
Abilene 65, Council Grove 54
Andover 69, Goddard 46
BV North 76, Blue Valley 65
BV Northwest 70, Bishop Miege 56
Basehor-Linwood 77, Leavenworth 67
Belle Plaine 66, Douglass 53
Beloit 60, Southeast Saline 56
Berean Academy 59, Sedgwick 30
Bishop Seabury Academy 53, Metro Academy 41
Burlingame 45, Cornerstone Family 31
Burlington 75, Wellsville 70, OT
Cair Paravel 86, St. Xavier 4
Caldwell 69, Oxford 44
Caney Valley 71, Cherryvale 45
Chaparral 62, Medicine Lodge 54
Cheney 62, Wichita Trinity 48
Clearwater 66, Circle 59
Clifton-Clyde 61, Hanover 47
Columbus 56, Girard 47
Doniphan West 57, Onaga 34
Ellis 73, Ness City 43
Elyria Christian 49, Canton-Galva 35
Eureka 57, Madison/Hamilton 54
Fairfield 55, Burrton 50
Franklin, Neb. 62, Thunder Ridge 52
Fredonia 66, Bluestem 46
Frontenac 58, Galena 39
Garden Plain 59, Kingman 39
Gardner-Edgerton 72, SM West 65
Goddard-Eisenhower 65, Andover Central 56
Goessel 47, Centre 37
Great Bend 60, Hays 56
Highland Park 60, Topeka Seaman 45
Hill City 54, Golden Plains 39
Hillsboro 45, Halstead 41
Hitchcock County, Neb. 66, Cheylin 31
Holcomb 83, Lakin 78
Hoxie 61, Phillipsburg 40
Hutchinson Central Christian 51, Stafford 45
Hutchinson Trinity 49, Moundridge 42
Ingalls 69, Rolla 36
Jefferson North 48, McLouth 44
KC Christian 39, Heritage Christian 33
Labette County 50, Fort Scott 37
Larned 61, Haven 55
Lawrence Free State 64, Olathe West 52
Little River 43, Wakefield 17
Lyons 64, Smoky Valley 44
Maize 74, Buhler 59
Maize South 73, Valley Center 67
Manhattan 46, Junction City 44
McPherson 73, El Dorado 28
Meade 49, Central Plains 34
Minneapolis 43, Ellsworth 42
Nickerson 47, Pratt 37
Northeast-Arma 79, Marmaton Valley 28
Northern Valley 65, Alma, Neb. 56
Olathe South 61, SM South 48
Olathe West 66, Lawrence Free State 62
Osawatomie 46, Anderson County 42
Osborne 69, Pike Valley 35
Ottawa 33, Eudora 26
Parsons 71, Coffeyville 44
Pawnee Heights 53, Deerfield 51
Perry-Lecompton 61, Holton 46
Pittsburg 68, Chanute 55
Pleasanton 69, Oswego 46
Prairie View 52, Iola 51
Pratt Skyline 70, Cunningham 35
Riley County 61, Concordia 42
Riverton 42, Pittsburg Colgan 32
Royal Valley 48, Jefferson West 35
Rural Vista 31, Herington 30
SM Northwest 77, Olathe North 63
Salina Central 55, Hutchinson 44
Salina Sacred Heart 71, Russell 37
Sedan 45, West Elk 44
Smith Center 58, Logan 45
Solomon 67, Peabody-Burns 55
South Gray 80, South Central 63
Southwestern Hts. 53, Scott City 51
Spring Hill 50, Paola 42
Springfield, Colo. 45, Stanton County 41
St. John 49, La Crosse 42
St. Paul 46, Jayhawk Linn 35
Sterling 71, Ell-Saline 20
Stockton 44, Trego 40
Sylvan-Lucas 58, Chase 10
Topeka 55, Topeka Hayden 45
Udall 69, South Haven 49
Uniontown 53, Yates Center 43
Wamego 58, Chapman 45
Washburn Rural 38, Emporia 31
Wauneta-Palisade, Neb. 64, Rawlins County 32
Weskan 74, Bethune, Colo. 48
Wichita Bishop Carroll 55, Wichita Northwest 39
Wichita Campus 65, Salina South 55
Wichita Collegiate 76, Augusta 68
Wichita Heights 75, Wichita East 43
Wichita Independent 49, Conway Springs 42
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Andale 48, Mulvane 26
Anderson County 57, Osawatomie 45
Andover Central 65, Goddard-Eisenhower 43
Arkansas City 40, Winfield 34
BV North 49, Blue Valley 37
Baldwin 54, Tonganoxie 23
Basehor-Linwood 56, Leavenworth 19
Belle Plaine 58, Douglass 35
Berean Academy 49, Sedgwick 20
Burlingame 46, Cornerstone Family 39
Caldwell 51, Oxford 26
Canton-Galva 41, Elyria Christian 34, 2OT
Centre 57, Goessel 29
Chaparral 47, Medicine Lodge 40, OT
Chapman 39, Wamego 37
Cherryvale 51, Caney Valley 45
Circle 47, Clearwater 22
Clay Center 52, Republic County 33
Columbus 54, Girard 48
Council Grove 42, Abilene 35
Cunningham 66, Pratt Skyline 44
Dighton 57, Wichita County 27
Eudora 72, Ottawa 26
Eureka 60, Madison/Hamilton Co-op 11
Fairfield 39, Burrton 32
Fredonia 35, Bluestem 29
Frontenac 53, Galena 37
Garden Plain 53, Kingman 23
Goddard 56, Andover 36
Golden Plains 48, Hill City 21
Great Bend 35, Hays 20
Halstead 53, Hillsboro 30
Hanover 55, Clifton-Clyde 36
Haven 50, Larned 8
Hitchcock County, Neb. 54, Cheylin 46
Holcomb 69, Lakin 30
Horton 54, Maur Hill – Mount Academy 23
Hutchinson Central Christian 61, Stafford 33
Ingalls 45, Rolla 19
Jefferson North 67, McLouth 23
Jefferson West 41, Royal Valley 18
KC Christian 47, Heritage Christian 34
Labette County 60, Fort Scott 31
Liberal 49, Guymon, Okla. 44, OT
Lincoln 31, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 26
Little River 37, Wakefield 27
Maize 57, Buhler 34
Maize South 42, Valley Center 33
Marmaton Valley 39, Northeast-Arma 35
McPherson 73, El Dorado 28
Minneapolis 45, Ellsworth 37
Moundridge 52, Hutchinson Trinity 36
Nemaha Central 86, Riverside 24
Nickerson 65, Pratt 35
Norton 53, Oberlin-Decatur 40
Oakley 44, Wallace County 25
Olathe West 66, Lawrence Free State 62
Osborne 74, Pike Valley 17
Paola 51, Spring Hill 39
Pawnee Heights 38, Deerfield 15
Perry-Lecompton 45, Holton 42
Phillipsburg 42, Hoxie 30
Pittsburg 44, Chanute 43
Pittsburg Colgan 51, Riverton 40
Pleasanton 34, Oswego 24
Prairie View 50, Iola 45
Quinter 38, Wheatland-Grinnell 35
Rawlins County 59, Wauneta-Palisade, Neb. 45
Riley County 56, Concordia 19
Rock Hills 40, Natoma 11
Rural Vista 53, Herington 33
Russell 53, Salina Sacred Heart 39
SM East 47, Lawrence 37
Sabetha 38, Hiawatha 21
Salina Central 40, Hutchinson 37
Salina South 53, Wichita Campus 19
Satanta 57, Moscow 40
Scott City 61, Southwestern Hts. 22
Smith Center 61, Logan 21
Smoky Valley 34, Lyons 24
Solomon 40, Peabody-Burns 39
South Gray 63, South Central 40
Southeast Saline 40, Beloit 38
Springfield, Colo. 45, Stanton County 41
St. John 37, La Crosse 6
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 48, Lakeside 33
St. Paul 63, Jayhawk Linn 30
St. Thomas Aquinas 59, BV Southwest 37
Sterling 79, Ell-Saline 49
Sylvan-Lucas 39, Chase 22
Syracuse 61, Greeley County 29
Thunder Ridge 45, Franklin, Neb. 28
Topeka 67, Topeka Hayden 33
Topeka Seaman 56, Highland Park 45
Trego 71, Stockton 28
Uniontown 53, Yates Center 38
Valley Heights 63, Linn 30
Washburn Rural 39, Emporia 28
Washington County 47, BV Randolph 40
Wellsville 53, Burlington 32
West Elk 39, Sedan 38
Wetmore 48, Troy 34
Wichita Bishop Carroll 57, Wichita Northwest 42
Wichita Collegiate 32, Augusta 23
Wichita Heights 67, Wichita East 25