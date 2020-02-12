Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS BASKETBALL

Abilene 65, Council Grove 54

Andover 69, Goddard 46

BV North 76, Blue Valley 65

BV Northwest 70, Bishop Miege 56

Basehor-Linwood 77, Leavenworth 67

Belle Plaine 66, Douglass 53

Beloit 60, Southeast Saline 56

Berean Academy 59, Sedgwick 30

Bishop Seabury Academy 53, Metro Academy 41

Burlingame 45, Cornerstone Family 31

Burlington 75, Wellsville 70, OT

Cair Paravel 86, St. Xavier 4

Caldwell 69, Oxford 44

Caney Valley 71, Cherryvale 45

Chaparral 62, Medicine Lodge 54

Cheney 62, Wichita Trinity 48

Clearwater 66, Circle 59

Clifton-Clyde 61, Hanover 47

Columbus 56, Girard 47

Doniphan West 57, Onaga 34

Ellis 73, Ness City 43

Elyria Christian 49, Canton-Galva 35

Eureka 57, Madison/Hamilton 54

Fairfield 55, Burrton 50

Franklin, Neb. 62, Thunder Ridge 52

Fredonia 66, Bluestem 46

Frontenac 58, Galena 39

Garden Plain 59, Kingman 39

Gardner-Edgerton 72, SM West 65

Goddard-Eisenhower 65, Andover Central 56

Goessel 47, Centre 37

Great Bend 60, Hays 56

Highland Park 60, Topeka Seaman 45

Hill City 54, Golden Plains 39

Hillsboro 45, Halstead 41

Hitchcock County, Neb. 66, Cheylin 31

Holcomb 83, Lakin 78

Hoxie 61, Phillipsburg 40

Hutchinson Central Christian 51, Stafford 45

Hutchinson Trinity 49, Moundridge 42

Ingalls 69, Rolla 36

Jefferson North 48, McLouth 44

KC Christian 39, Heritage Christian 33

Labette County 50, Fort Scott 37

Larned 61, Haven 55

Lawrence Free State 64, Olathe West 52

Little River 43, Wakefield 17

Lyons 64, Smoky Valley 44

Maize 74, Buhler 59

Maize South 73, Valley Center 67

Manhattan 46, Junction City 44

McPherson 73, El Dorado 28

Meade 49, Central Plains 34

Minneapolis 43, Ellsworth 42

Nickerson 47, Pratt 37

Northeast-Arma 79, Marmaton Valley 28

Northern Valley 65, Alma, Neb. 56

Olathe South 61, SM South 48

Olathe West 66, Lawrence Free State 62

Osawatomie 46, Anderson County 42

Osborne 69, Pike Valley 35

Ottawa 33, Eudora 26

Parsons 71, Coffeyville 44

Pawnee Heights 53, Deerfield 51

Perry-Lecompton 61, Holton 46

Pittsburg 68, Chanute 55

Pleasanton 69, Oswego 46

Prairie View 52, Iola 51

Pratt Skyline 70, Cunningham 35

Riley County 61, Concordia 42

Riverton 42, Pittsburg Colgan 32

Royal Valley 48, Jefferson West 35

Rural Vista 31, Herington 30

SM Northwest 77, Olathe North 63

Salina Central 55, Hutchinson 44

Salina Sacred Heart 71, Russell 37

Sedan 45, West Elk 44

Smith Center 58, Logan 45

Solomon 67, Peabody-Burns 55

South Gray 80, South Central 63

Southwestern Hts. 53, Scott City 51

Spring Hill 50, Paola 42

Springfield, Colo. 45, Stanton County 41

St. John 49, La Crosse 42

St. Paul 46, Jayhawk Linn 35

Sterling 71, Ell-Saline 20

Stockton 44, Trego 40

Sylvan-Lucas 58, Chase 10

Topeka 55, Topeka Hayden 45

Udall 69, South Haven 49

Uniontown 53, Yates Center 43

Wamego 58, Chapman 45

Washburn Rural 38, Emporia 31

Wauneta-Palisade, Neb. 64, Rawlins County 32

Weskan 74, Bethune, Colo. 48

Wichita Bishop Carroll 55, Wichita Northwest 39

Wichita Campus 65, Salina South 55

Wichita Collegiate 76, Augusta 68

Wichita Heights 75, Wichita East 43

Wichita Independent 49, Conway Springs 42

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Andale 48, Mulvane 26

Anderson County 57, Osawatomie 45

Andover Central 65, Goddard-Eisenhower 43

Arkansas City 40, Winfield 34

BV North 49, Blue Valley 37

Baldwin 54, Tonganoxie 23

Basehor-Linwood 56, Leavenworth 19

Belle Plaine 58, Douglass 35

Berean Academy 49, Sedgwick 20

Burlingame 46, Cornerstone Family 39

Caldwell 51, Oxford 26

Canton-Galva 41, Elyria Christian 34, 2OT

Centre 57, Goessel 29

Chaparral 47, Medicine Lodge 40, OT

Chapman 39, Wamego 37

Cherryvale 51, Caney Valley 45

Circle 47, Clearwater 22

Clay Center 52, Republic County 33

Columbus 54, Girard 48

Council Grove 42, Abilene 35

Cunningham 66, Pratt Skyline 44

Dighton 57, Wichita County 27

Eudora 72, Ottawa 26

Eureka 60, Madison/Hamilton Co-op 11

Fairfield 39, Burrton 32

Fredonia 35, Bluestem 29

Frontenac 53, Galena 37

Garden Plain 53, Kingman 23

Goddard 56, Andover 36

Golden Plains 48, Hill City 21

Great Bend 35, Hays 20

Halstead 53, Hillsboro 30

Hanover 55, Clifton-Clyde 36

Haven 50, Larned 8

Hitchcock County, Neb. 54, Cheylin 46

Holcomb 69, Lakin 30

Horton 54, Maur Hill – Mount Academy 23

Hutchinson Central Christian 61, Stafford 33

Ingalls 45, Rolla 19

Jefferson North 67, McLouth 23

Jefferson West 41, Royal Valley 18

KC Christian 47, Heritage Christian 34

Labette County 60, Fort Scott 31

Liberal 49, Guymon, Okla. 44, OT

Lincoln 31, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 26

Little River 37, Wakefield 27

Maize 57, Buhler 34

Maize South 42, Valley Center 33

Marmaton Valley 39, Northeast-Arma 35

McPherson 73, El Dorado 28

Minneapolis 45, Ellsworth 37

Moundridge 52, Hutchinson Trinity 36

Nemaha Central 86, Riverside 24

Nickerson 65, Pratt 35

Norton 53, Oberlin-Decatur 40

Oakley 44, Wallace County 25

Olathe West 66, Lawrence Free State 62

Osborne 74, Pike Valley 17

Paola 51, Spring Hill 39

Pawnee Heights 38, Deerfield 15

Perry-Lecompton 45, Holton 42

Phillipsburg 42, Hoxie 30

Pittsburg 44, Chanute 43

Pittsburg Colgan 51, Riverton 40

Pleasanton 34, Oswego 24

Prairie View 50, Iola 45

Quinter 38, Wheatland-Grinnell 35

Rawlins County 59, Wauneta-Palisade, Neb. 45

Riley County 56, Concordia 19

Rock Hills 40, Natoma 11

Rural Vista 53, Herington 33

Russell 53, Salina Sacred Heart 39

SM East 47, Lawrence 37

Sabetha 38, Hiawatha 21

Salina Central 40, Hutchinson 37

Salina South 53, Wichita Campus 19

Satanta 57, Moscow 40

Scott City 61, Southwestern Hts. 22

Smith Center 61, Logan 21

Smoky Valley 34, Lyons 24

Solomon 40, Peabody-Burns 39

South Gray 63, South Central 40

Southeast Saline 40, Beloit 38

Springfield, Colo. 45, Stanton County 41

St. John 37, La Crosse 6

St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 48, Lakeside 33

St. Paul 63, Jayhawk Linn 30

St. Thomas Aquinas 59, BV Southwest 37

Sterling 79, Ell-Saline 49

Sylvan-Lucas 39, Chase 22

Syracuse 61, Greeley County 29

Thunder Ridge 45, Franklin, Neb. 28

Topeka 67, Topeka Hayden 33

Topeka Seaman 56, Highland Park 45

Trego 71, Stockton 28

Uniontown 53, Yates Center 38

Valley Heights 63, Linn 30

Washburn Rural 39, Emporia 28

Washington County 47, BV Randolph 40

Wellsville 53, Burlington 32

West Elk 39, Sedan 38

Wetmore 48, Troy 34

Wichita Bishop Carroll 57, Wichita Northwest 42

Wichita Collegiate 32, Augusta 23

Wichita Heights 67, Wichita East 25

