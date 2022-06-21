WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — In its storied history, Kapaun Mt. Carmel’s Boys Golf Team has won 36 Greater Wichita Athletic League titles and 33 state championships.

After defending their 2021 state title in late May, two of the school’s own, junior Conner Geist and sophomore Asher Whitaker, have been named as KSHSAA’s First Team All-State selections.

Geist explained, “The culture at Kapaun, just winning golf state championships it’s kind of what it is, and that’s what’s expected from us.”

“We have a great team,” added Whitaker. “We always expect to do really well.”

Both Geist and Whitaker know what it takes. They’ve been Kapaun Mt. Carmel’s one-two punch.

The pair each shot a 72 in the 5A State Golf Tournament at Winfield’s Quail Ridge Golf Course, tying them for second place individually.

Whitaker said, “It’s fun to go out and compete knowing your the best and knowing you have a target on your back and everyone wants to beat you.”

“It feels great you know I mean this is what every high school team works for,” said Whitaker. “It’s really cool to accomplish this again you know to bring another state championship home to Kapaun.”

Geist and Whitaker are two teammates who don’t shy away from competition between themselves.

“I don’t like coming in second,” Geist explained. “I got to get better got to beat him”

They also are the type of teammates that push each other to be better.

“Conner motivates me so much you know because he is such a good player,” mentioned Whitaker. “I feel like it takes a little stress off of me while I’m in a tournament”