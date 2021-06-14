Two local golfers compete for the 2021 Wichita Open Monday Qualifier

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — 150 golfers were split into two groups to compete in the Monday qualifiers for a chance to play in the Wichita Open.

At Sands Creek in Newton, two of the 75 participants were local golfers. “You don’t get days like this,” said Derby native Peyton Austin. “I’ve played on this course thousands of times,” he said.

One-day qualifiers can pose a challenge for young golfers. “It was a wake-up call,” said K-State sophomore and Wichita native, Cooper Shultz. “It’s frustrating because I know I can hang with them, I just have to tidy up a few things,” he added.

Shultz finished in 19th place.

Wichita Open Korn Ferry tour is set to begin on Thursday, June 17-20, 2021. The purse is worth $600,000.

