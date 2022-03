HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Dodge City Community College men’s basketball team is in the national quarterfinals after a 82-65 win against Snow College Tuesday night inside the Hutchinson Sports Arena.

Freshman Themus Fulks lead the Conquistadors with 24 points, on 11-16 shooting.

The victory is Dodge City’s 30th of the season, now with a 30-4 record.

No. 2 Dodge City will see the winner of No. 7 Indian Hills and No. 10 Northwest Florida State on Thursday at 2 p.m in Hutchinson.