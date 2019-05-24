UConn Downs Shockers in AAC Tournament, 9-7

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Adalberto Mondesi had three hits and two RBIs, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Chicago White Sox 6-4 Friday night to end a six-game losing streak.

Mondesi's third hit, an RBI single with two outs in the seventh, scored Whit Merrifield to make it 5-4. Mondesi had hits in three straight at-bats to end an 0-for-11 skid. He also scored on Jorge Soler's RBI double to make it 6-4.