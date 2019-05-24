UConn Downs Shockers in AAC Tournament, 9-7

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WSU Athletics) - Fourth-seeded UConn scored two runs in the top of the ninth inning to lift the Huskies to a 9-7 victory over eighth-seeded Wichita State Thursday, May 23, in the American Athletic Conference Baseball Championship played at Spectrum Field.



Wichita State (27-30) will face top-seeded ECU (43-14) in an elimination game Friday, May 24, at 2 p.m. CT (3 p.m. ET).



Freshman Jack Sigrist went 3-for-5 with a double and RBI, while fellow freshman David VanVooren posted a 2-for-4 performance, including a double, and drove in three runs, pacing the Shockers at the plate. Jordan Boyer and Luke Ritter also doubled in the game, respectively.



Reliever Alex Segal (1-2) suffered the loss after allowing two earned runs on three hits with four strikeouts and one walk in two innings.



Chris Winkel had two hits in three at bats, including a home run, and a pair of RBI, pacing the Huskies (35-22) offensively.



UConn reliever Caleb Wurster (4-1) earned the win on the mound after tossing a scoreless and hitless eighth inning, while Jacob Wallace secured his 15th save of 2019 after throwing a scoreless ninth with a pair of strikeouts.



The Shockers were only outhit by the Huskies, 11-10, but WSU left 11 runners on-base, compared to only six for UConn.