UConn Eliminates WSU in AAC Tournament Semis

The Wichita State University baseball team saw its 2019 season end after falling to the UConn Huskies, 8-3, in the semifinals of the American Athletic Conference Baseball Championship presented by Air Force Reserve Saturday, May 25, at Spectrum Field.

Wichita State wraps up its season at 28-31 overall, while UConn improves to 36-22 and advances to Sunday’s American Championship game.

In his final game as a Shocker, redshirt senior Mason O’Brien went 2-for-5 with a double, leading WSU at the plate. The Owasso, Okla., native capped-off his tenure at Wichita State by hitting .333 with six hits, two doubles, two homers, seven RBI, 14 total bases and a .778 slugging percentage in the Shockers’ four tournament contests.

Freshman David VanVooren added a double in the game, while Paxton Wallace, Jack Sigrist and Jacob Katzfey each had singles.

Freshman right-hander Connery Peters (1-3) suffered the loss on the mound for Wichita State after giving up five earned runs on four hits with two strikeouts and walks in 1 1/3 innings pitched.

Michael Woodworth posted a pair of hits, and Paul Gozzo, David Langer and Michael Chiovitti each had a double, pacing the Huskies offensively.

UConn reliever Colby Dunlop (6-4) earned the victory after surrendering no earned runs on two hits with three strikeouts and zero walks in 5 1/3 innings of work.