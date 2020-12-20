UMKC dominates Kansas Christian to sweep rare doubleheader

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Josiah Allick scored 24 points in the first game and 20 in the in second as UMKC swept Kansas Christian in a rare basketball doubleheader, by scores of 98-42 and 95-36.

The odd scheduling was a result of UMKC losing two games during the week to COVID-19 concerns. The games were thought to be the first doubleheader in modern Division I history, according to UMKC.

The teams took a break of several hours between games. Vince Smith hit 16 points for Kansas Christian in the opener and 16 more in the nightcap.