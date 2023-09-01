WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The football season is back in Kansas, and USD 259 is working to keep both players and fans safe this year.

The USD 259 athletic director told KSN you’ll need to go through security before you’re let into the stadium.

If you don’t have a clear bag, someone will need to search your belongings, which could mean standing in line for 30 to 45 minutes.

Each location has a point person for security. If you see any concerning behavior, you are asked to find that person and reach out.

EMTs are also on hand at every game, in addition to the security, for any medical-related needs.

One way to keep games safe is to be respectful of the other team’s fans and players.

“We always try to follow Rule 52 for KSHSAA, which is we don’t call anyone by names, we don’t say anything derogatory toward individuals we cheer for and not against, and so I ask everybody that if you’re at the games, please cheer for your teams don’t cheer against,” USD 259 athletic director Chris Asmussen said.

At the end of the day, it’s all about the players showcasing their hard work on the field.

“It’s a great time for us. It’s a really good time to show what our kids can do outside of the classroom. We are obviously about student-athletes, and the student part is first, but the athlete part also comes out, and we want to promote and show everybody around how great these kids are and all the extra activities that these kids do,” Asmussen said.

Metal detectors are also a feature at some stadiums. Be sure to check your pockets before leaving your vehicle.