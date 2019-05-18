USF Blanks Shockers Friday, 2-0

USF pitcher Collin Sullivan tossed a complete game shutout, leading the Bulls to a 2-0 victory over the Wichita State University baseball team in game two of a critical three-game American Athletic Conference series Friday, May 17, at USF Baseball Stadium.



Wichita State (25-29, 8-15 American) and USF (26-26, 8-15 American) are slated to wrap up the regular season with the series finale Saturday, May 18, at noon CT (1 p.m. ET). The winner of the series finale will advance to the American Athletic Conference Baseball Championship next week in Clearwater, Fla.



Seniors Luke Ritter and Mason O’Brien tallied the Shockers’ only hits of the game, leading WSU at the plate.



Right-hander Liam Eddy (4-8) suffered the loss on the mound for Wichita State after allowing two earned runs on six hits with four strikeouts and a pair of walks in 3 2/3 innings.



Junior reliever Tommy Barnhouse didn’t factor into the decision, but tossed 4 1/3 no-hit innings with two strikeouts and one walk on 54 total pitches.



Sullivan (4-5) earned the win on the rubber for USF after throwing the full nine innings and giving up no earned runs on just two hits with seven strikeouts and three walks.



Austin Bodrato went 1-for-3 and drove in both USF runs, and Chris Chatfield added a double, pacing the Bulls at the plate.