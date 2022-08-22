VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) — The Valley Center Hornets had a disappointing year last season, finishing with a 2-7 record. Hard to believe, but at one point last season, they were sitting at a 2-1 record before losing six straight to end the year.

“Last year was kind of Murphy’s Law for us,” explained head coach Scott L’Ecuyer. “If it could’ve gone wrong, it did. We had a lot of our really talented guys on the sideline. But the silver lining in all of that is that a lot of our younger guys got reps, and they’ve had really substantial varsity reps, and they’re ready to go out and take snaps now.”

The problem was on offense, the hornets only scored 28 or more points twice, and they were held to ten or fewer points five separate times. But, the team is expecting to turn it around this year.

“The team is very well bonded together,” said senior quarterback Cameron Bowyer. “We have a lot of good team camaraderie, and we just want to play football and get going and just keep going.”

“I can definitely feel the energy this year,” added senior offensive lineman Kaden Lampe. “We’re really coming together as a team, and I can tell that we’re going to compete on Fridays.”

For coach L’Ecuyer, it comes down to setting the standard, “We’ve got to uphold our standards. Our standards are persistence, accountability, respect, and intentionality. If we uphold those things, we’ll have a lot of tight games, and those things will carry us through.”