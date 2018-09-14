Valley Center, Maize South ready for Game of the Week showdown Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - The Valley Center Hornets and Maize South Mavericks haven't battled it out since 2015.

Mavericks went on to win the game 35-16.

The Hornets are now 1-1 on the year, after dominating last Fridays game against Garden City.

Valley Center put up 41 points and running back Larry Wilson had a stellar game running a 99 yard punt return to help score for the Hornets.

Head Coach Scott L'Ecuyer says he is pretty proud of the support the community has shown for this squad making them Game of the Week.

"Hey, our community is great, our student section is great and had no doubt when I saw that vote that they were going to get us on the board," said L'Ecuyer.

As for the Mavericks, they won nine games last season before losing in the playoffs to McPherson.

Two games into this year, it has been a much different story for Brent Pfeifer's young team.

They've lost both games by double digits, including a 14-point loss to open up the year against Heights.

The Mavs are hoping being under the spotlight this year can help them get back on the winning track.

"it's pretty exciting for our school, you know all of that gets voted on and our kids are pretty excited about this team and are pretty supportive of us," said Pfeifer.

Kickoff for the game is set for 7 p.m.

KSN's John Asebes will be there to cover the game and have a full recap on Friday Football Fever.