VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) – Track and field season is in full swing, and students across Kansas are competing. One Valley Center sophomore, in particular, is taking his performance to the next level.

Tanner Johnson, who has Cerebral Palsy, is in his second year of track. In that time, he has used a few different wheelchairs. After finally getting the chair he needed, he reached a personal record at Thursday’s track meet.

Track is a sport that brings Johnson joy.

Tanner Johnson (Courtesy: USD 262)

“I like just going fast. I love being around everyone,” said Johnson.

He competes in the 100-meter dash. The wheelchairs he had are not ideal for racing.

“It was, um, a challenge. It’s aluminum and older chair, so I had a lot of issues, but I powered through them,” said Johnson.

“It was very hard to control. It was not custom fitted to him. So anytime those tires get off track he’s not going to be going straight, and he won’t be able to adjust it,” said Scott L’Ecuyer, Valley Center’s Assitant Track Coach.

Propelling his potential, Johnson received a grant for a new chair. His teammates, teachers, and coaches surprised him with the news.

“When you’re in that moment, it’s pretty emotional, more emotional than I probably anticipated,” said L’Ecuyer.

The wheelchair was made custom for his body.

Tanner Johnson (Courtesy: USD 262)

“Tanner is excited to come out and compete and wear the Hornet jersey, and he would do it in any chair you had him race, and the advantage of having this chair is now he can go be competitive,” said L’Ecuyer.

“It’s gonna change my times significantly,” said Johnson.

Focusing on a bigger goal of encouraging others.

“Other kids who may be wheelchair bound and realize that they can go and compete for their schools represent their schools,” said L’Ecuyer.

“Even if you think you can’t do it, just try and have fun,” said Johnson.

Johnson hopes to compete in track in college.