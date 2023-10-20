WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Friday night’s South v. West High School football game has been moved to a neutral site.

The game had been scheduled for Friday night at South High School. However, sometime overnight Thursday, someone drove through the fence around the stadium and onto the field, causing significant damage to the playing surface.

The suspect appears to have performed a “burn out” causing at least two deep ruts in the artificial turf and leaving behind tire marks across the surface. As a result, Friday night’s game has been moved to the neutral site of Goodard’s Eisenhower High School’s football field.

Kickoff is being delayed to 7:30 p.m.