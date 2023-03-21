KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – Legendary Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Otis Taylor Jr. will be laid to rest this week after a visitation and funeral service.

Visitation will be held on March 21 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Watkins Heritage Chapel located at 4000 Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri.

Funeral services will be held on March 22 at 11 a.m. at Friendship Baptist Church, 3530 Chelsea Drive. Fans and friends can pay their respects from 9 to 11 a.m.

Taylor died on March 9 at the age of 80. He had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and dementia.

Taylor played with the Kansas City Chiefs from 1965-1975 and was ranked in the franchise’s top 10 for receiving yards. He ended his career with 7,306 yards, 410 passes, and 57 receiving touchdowns, ranking third in Chiefs history in receiving yards, after Tony Gonzalez and Travis Kelce.

He was inducted into the Chiefs Hall of Honor in 1982 and into the Black College Football Hall of Fame in 2016.