Week 1 Recap: Sunflower Collegiate League Showcase at Eck Stadium

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) Baseball is back at Eck Stadium. The Sunflower Collegiate League opened up their Summer Showcase with a double-header on Tuesday evening.

Game 1

Haysville Aviators vs. Wichita Sluggers

Game 2

Hutchinson Monarchs vs. Newton Rebels

Results

Interview

Wichita State pitcher Liam Eddy made his return to Eck Stadium for the first time since March 8, along with a handful of his fellow teammates. Eddy got the start for the Hutchinson Monarchs, where he gave up one run in four innings with one strikeout and no walks.

