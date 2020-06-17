Week 1 Recap: Sunflower Collegiate League Showcase at Eck Stadium

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Baseball is back at Eck Stadium. The Sunflower Collegiate League opened up their Summer Showcase with a double-header on Tuesday evening.
Game 1
Haysville Aviators vs. Wichita Sluggers
Game 2
Hutchinson Monarchs vs. Newton Rebels
Results
Interview
Wichita State pitcher Liam Eddy made his return to Eck Stadium for the first time since March 8, along with a handful of his fellow teammates. Eddy got the start for the Hutchinson Monarchs, where he gave up one run in four innings with one strikeout and no walks.