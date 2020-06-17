Week 1 Recap: Sunflower Collegiate League Showcase at Eck Stadium

MANHATTAN, Kan. (K-State Athletics) – Kansas State Athletics has confirmed that two student-athletes have tested positive for active COVID-19 following PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing and the on-boarding process of approximately 120 student-athletes through June 16.

All student-athletes are required to follow the department’s return-to-campus policy which includes a 7-day stay-at-home recommendation and quarantine upon arrival in Manhattan and prior to testing. Under this protocol, student-athletes are not allowed inside any department facilities nor can they participate in any voluntary or required team activities until they have received a negative test result.

“We will always keep our focus on the health and well-being of our student-athletes and staff,” Athletics Director Gene Taylor said. “A small number of positive tests was something that we were anticipating based on what we are seeing from across college football, and our medical staff and coaching staffs are well-prepared for the next steps. While we know this is a very fluid situation, we have a great plan in place and all of our student-athletes have done their part in following the correct procedures to return to campus.”

Each student-athlete that tests positive is medically managed according to current local, state, national, and CDC guidelines, which begins with self-isolation for 10 days and until the patient is without fever for 72 hours without medication, whichever takes longer. These guidelines would also include quarantine for any individuals known to have been in contact with someone who tested positive.

The department will continue PCR and antibody testing of student-athletes as they return to campus, and those results will be released upon completion.