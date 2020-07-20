West downs East 14-9 in Shrine Bowl

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The West defeated the East 14-9 in the 47th annual Shrine Bowl.

Riley County’s Garrett Harmison completed seven of nine passes for 90 yards in the victory. Axtell’s Quinn Buessing completed seven of 13 passes for 96 yards for the East.

Great Bend’s Dalton Miller was named the MVP for the West with 52 yards on the ground and one touchdown.

Centralia’s Kamble Haverkamp was the East MVP with three tackles and two interceptions.

LATEST STORIES: