WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Andover and Andover Central will face each other tonight at Riverfront Stadium, and the Wichita Wind Surge organization has some important reminders for those who plan to attend.

Tickets are available at all three entrance gates, online by following this link, or in advance at the Wind Surge Box Office until 5 p.m. Wind Surge officials say you need to have your digital tickets ready to be scanned when you approach the entrance gates to make the process go smoothly.

The only bags allowed inside the stadium are clear bags and purses. Non-clear bags and purses larger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches will not be allowed inside unless they are for medical supplies and equipment or a diaper bag with an accompanying child.

Parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis in lots A, B, the Ice Rink, and across the river. No tailgating is allowed.

Riverfront Stadium is a cashless facility. The Team stores and concession stands only accept credit, debit, or mobile pay.

You can exchange cash for a prepaid card at either team store. Cash-to-Card Ready Station kiosks are available in both stores.

Gates for Friday’s game open at 5:30 p.m., with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.