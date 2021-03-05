What you need to know about Power & Light District’s March Madness party plans amid COVID

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – March Madness and the Big 12 College Basketball Tournament will look different in downtown Kansas City, but organizers say there is still a lot of fun planned.

The Kansas City Power & Light District says it will have an emcee and deejay to help keep the fun going in between games on the big screen inside the Live! block.

Power & Light is also taking precautions to make sure college basketball fans stay safe while attending the tournament or having fun around T-Mobile Center. Precautions include:

Requiring masks at all times, unless actively eating or drinking

Seating is socially distanced

Fans must be seated during their time at KC Live! or while at any of the restaurants and bars in the Power & Light District

Contactless ordering is available inside the KC Live! Living Room from McFadden’s and Guy’s Dive. You order via your phone, and food is brought to your from each restaurant

The district says there are a few other changes fans need to know about before heading to the area for a game.

Groups of four or more who want to watch a game at a bar or restaurant are encouraged to make reservations in advance

Reservations can be made through individual restaurants

If you want to reserve a table inside the KC Live! Living Room, fill out this form and you will be contacted about your request

All tables that aren’t reserved are available on a first-come, first-served basis

Doesn’t just apply to the Big 12 Championship. It’s for all March Madness games through April 5

The men’s Big 12 Championship tips off March 10 at T-Mobile Center. The women’s version of the tournament begins March 11 at Municipal Auditorium. Tickets are still available for both tournaments.