WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — National Signing Day, always held on the first Wednesday in February, saw some local athletes sign their letters of intent to play at the collegiate level.

At Wichita Northwest High School, five football players signed in front of family and friends. The Grizzlies made it to the sectional round of the Kansas High School Football playoffs in 2022.

“It’s unreal, it really is,” Jacob Lamb, who signed with Friends University, said of the event. “I didn’t know what to expect coming into here, but it’s just unreal seeing all my people around here. I see my guys right here. I see everybody behind. It’s awesome, it really is.”

LJ Phillips, a running back who signed with South Dakota, said it’s crazy to think about him being a college athlete.

“It’s amazing, it’s crazy,” Phillips said. “Since I was in kindergarten, I wanted to play college football, I wanted to be in high school and finish the goal, Friday night lights, and now I’m here. It’s crazy to think that I’ll be a college athlete.”

Across the Wichita metro in Derby, several athletes signed with colleges from the junior college ranks all the way to Division I. It was pretty clear they had a ton of people they wanted to thank for getting to compete at the next level.

“Really, I just want to say thank you to all of my coaches and everyone who helped me along the way,” Kade Shelton, who signed to play baseball at Cowley College, said. “Just everyone who helped me get here. They made a huge impact.”

Another baseball player, Andrew Miller, who signed with Friends University, thanked his family.

“To my parents, thank you for helping me to get where I am today,” Miller said. “I wouldn’t be here without you guys. I love you guys. And to my sisters, I love you too, guys.”