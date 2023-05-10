WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two league matchups were played Wednesday after a weather delay postponed the games by a day.

Maize South and Maize dueled in a cross-town rivalry. The Mavericks took control early on and pulled of a 3-0 victory. The win also secured Maize South’s Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League Division I title.

Wichita Northwest and Bishop Carroll also took the field for a Greater Wichita Athletic League game. The Grizzlies held onto a 1-0 lead in the first half, but the Golden Eagles came back in the second to secure a 3-1 victory.

