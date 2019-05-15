Wichita Area Women’s Golf Association host 34th annual golf tournament

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Today wrapped up the 34th annual Wichita Women’s Senior and Super Senior Golf Tournament out a Sim Park. More than 50 women took part in the two day tournament with ages ranging from 50 and up. Some of the women playing say they take this compeition very seriously, and they say it’s important to stay active.

“As you get older it becomes increasingly competitive to compete with the young girls especially now with the golf team, title nine, they’re training, they’re coached, they just come out of school so good and we all want to keep playing because we still thought we could play pretty decently,” says Paula Routon