Wichita Bandits newest addition to National Women’s Football League

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – National Women’s Football League is pleased to announce that a new women’s football team is coming to town. The Wichita Bandits.

The NWFL is an 8 (man) woman league that will play in the spring of 2021. They have teams in Kansas City, Missouri, Franklin, Tennessee, New Orleans, Louisiana, Enid, Oklahoma, and Topeka, Kansas. They will play an eight-game regular-season schedule with postseason play and will compete to crown the first Champions Bowl champion.

The Bandits are looking for ladies who are 17 years and older to compete. They are also looking for coaches and staff for the 2021 season.

