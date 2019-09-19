Wichita Baseball 2020 Announces Inaugural season home dates Wednesday afternoon

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Baseball 2020 announced its 2020 home schedule Wednesday afternoon for the inaugural season of Triple-A baseball at its new stadium currently under construction in downtown Wichita.

The home opener will take place on Tuesday, April 14 when the Memphis Redbirds, Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, visit Wichita.

Baseball fans will have seven opportunities to see their new team play during the first home stand, which will include three games against the Memphis Redbirds April 14 – 16 before the Nashville Sounds, affiliate of the Texas Rangers, come to town for a four-game series on April 17 – 20.

Wichita will play 70 home games during the 2020 home season. Other notable opponents will include the Kansas City Royals AAA team, the Omaha Storm Chasers, who will visit Wichita for the first time May 4 – 7, the Oklahoma City Dodgers, AAA affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Iowa Cubs, AAA affiliate of the Chicago Cubs.

The complete 2020 schedule with game times and road games will be released in November.

